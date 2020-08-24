James Russell “Rusty” Spieler, Jr., 52, of Columbia died July 8, 2020, at Lake Regional Hospital.
Mr. Spieler graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, did his residency at University Hospital and practiced in Mexico, Missouri; Springfield, Missouri; and Columbia before joining Lake Regional Hospital for the past five years as a hospitalist.
He is survived by his mother, Audrey Spieler; his sister, Leslie Spieler-Winn and her husband, Rick Winn; his nephews, Jackson Winn and Cotter Clinkingbeard, of Columbia; and his soulmate, Dr. Melinda Menezes, and her two sons, Victor and Tomás Sánchez, of Kauai, Hawaii.
You are invited to a streamed celebration of Rusty’s life Sunday, August 30 at 2 p.m. Hawaii time and 7 p.m. Central Daylight Savings Time. For access, go to the Broadway Christian Church YouTube channel, click on the thumbnail and wait for the program to start. Or go to https://www.mykeeper/profile/RustySpieler for the direct link that will be posted by Thursday, August 27. Use that link to go directly to the celebration site Sunday, August 30. The link will also be posted on Audrey Spieler’s Facebook page.
His memorials will be focused on Acts of Kindness that are on the MyKeeper website.
Condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.