James Earl "Sonny" Cooper, 77, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Parkside Manor in Columbia.
He was born to James Oliver and Dorothy Genelle (White) Cooper on July 15, 1942, in Fayette. He graduated from Douglass High School in Columbia and was a handyman around Columbia. He loved sports, playing pool and dominoes.
Sonny is survived by his daughter, Chanel Taylor of Columbia; sister, Billie Cooper of Columbia; grandchildren Terron Taylor, Dizmoray McKee, Keon Jordan, Jayveon McKee, E’Dreiona McKee, Tyrik McKee and Tiara Dameron; and great-grandchildren Taj Taylor, Kori Taylor and Nasir Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Earl Stephens; brother, Charles B. Cooper; sisters Johnnie Cooper-Clark and Vivian Cooper-Patrick; and the love of his life, Jo Ann Jordan.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory with a funeral service to follow at noon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.