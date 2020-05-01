James Taylor Jones, 75, of Eldon, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Truman Veterans' Hospital.

He was born May 4, 1944, in El Campo, Texas; the son of James and Margie (Adams) Jones. Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

