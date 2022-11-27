James Garrett Thorne, DVM, PhD, MPVM, passed away on November 21, 2022, surrounded by his wife of 64 years and family at his home in Columbia, Missouri.
He was born February 22, 1937, the son of Oscar Alexander Thorne and Mattie Frances Thorne, of Purdin, Missouri. He graduated from Linneus High School in Linneus, Missouri and then earned both a bachelor of science degree in agriculture in 1960 and doctor of veterinary medicine in 1961 at the University of Missouri.
He went on to complete a PhD in physiology at the University of Georgia and earn a master of preventive veterinary medicine degree (MPVM) at the University of California–Davis.
Thorne began his professional career in 1961 at the Green Hills Animal Hospital in Marceline, Missouri. He served 2 years as director of veterinary services for the U.S. Veterinary Corps of the U.S. Air Force at Bergstrom Air Force Base in Austin, Texas.
He became an instructor and research associate at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine beginning in 1969. In 1974, he returned to the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine as an associate professor in Veterinary Medicine and Surgery.
He served as the director of Veterinary Continuing Education and Extension from 1982 to 1988. From 1988 to 2000, he served as an associate professor and clinical epidemiologist teaching epidemiology. He retired in 2000 as associate professor emeritus.
Thorne was well-known for his role as an advisor and sponsor of the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine Mule Club. He spent countless hours traveling the state with the club, driving the mule team and serving as a goodwill ambassador for the College.
He served on the Development Committee for the National Veterinary Board Examination, was an officer for the Association for Veterinary Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine (AVEPM), a diplomat and past-president of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners, and served on numerous committees for the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA).
In 1987, he developed a microcomputer spreadsheet program to aid producers in determining the economies of mass therapy in beef feeder calf receiving programs.
Through his veterinary teaching efforts, he touched thousands of veterinary students through his roles as a mentor, teacher, researcher, industry leader and practicing veterinarian, and clinical epidemiologist.
In the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine, he worked with another colleague to establish a leadership and personal growth experience for new students. He was a recipient of the Merck AgVet award for Creativity. In 2001, he served in the United Kingdom to assist in the epidemiology of the foot and mouth disease outbreak.
In 2012, he was named Alumnus of the Year by the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. Thorne was named Veterinarian of the Year by the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association in 2013 and inducted into the Missouri Veterinary Medical Foundation’s Veterinary Honor Roll in 2014. He was recognized in 2014 with a Faculty-Alumni award by the Mizzou Alumni Association.
Thorne’s service extended to his community. He was an active member of Broadway Christian Church, where he was an elder and served as chair of the property and organ committees.
He was involved with the Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association, was an amateur radio operator, and volunteered in numerous capacities serving youth and adults in the Boy Scouts of America, including as a scoutmaster, Wood Badge leadership course director, and National Jamboree Health officer. He received the Boonslick District Award of Merit in 1983 and the Silver Beaver Award in 1993 from the Great Rivers Council.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, MaryJane, sons David (Mary), Jim (Pam), and John (Kelly), grand-children Garrett, Taylor, Daniel, Anna, and Ralph, great-grand-children Jillian, Parker, and Owen, and sister Ethelyn Dodson with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Alexander Thorne and Mattie Frances Thorne. A memorial service will be held at Broadway Christian Church at a future date.
The family greatly appreciates and thanks Dr. Elangovan Balakrishnan, Compassus Hospice Care, and Moses, Scott, Jose, and all the staff of Integrity Home Care.
In-lieu of flowers, memorials and contributions are suggested in Dr. Thorne’s name to the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine Mule Team and Public Relations Endowment Fund.
