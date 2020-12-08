James Van Lewis III, 67, of Columbia passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, 2020. He was born May 28, 1953, the son of Veronika (Kokoshka) Lewis and James Van Lewis Jr. in San Antonio, Texas.
Growing up on military bases from Long Island, New York to Wiesbaden, Germany to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, James fell in love with airplanes and adventure. He loved to ride his bicycle and make model airplanes.
James graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia in 1971. He attended Earlham College, where he played varsity volleyball and ran cross country.
To broaden his horizons, James decided to try his luck in the Big Apple, where he filled in between fashion modeling with odd jobs and a bit of acting. He soon landed an advertising copywriter position.
Wanderlust struck, again, however, and James moved to Boston, where he was first mate on the tugboat "Luna." He became interested in the health care profession and became a kidney dialysis technician while attending a Harvard University evening program.
James returned to Missouri to help his parents on their farm in California, Missouri. He began classes at MU, where he met his wife-to-be Mia. They were married in Boonville on May 24, 1995. They adopted Johanna, a stray cat.
James graduated from MU in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in fisheries and wildlife. He pursued an internship at the Warsaw Fish Hatchery. James returned to Columbia and enjoyed working with his hands building model airplanes.
James is survived by his beloved wife, Mia; their two rescue cats, Jennifer and Johanna II; his sister-in-law, Karen Pfost; his niece, Rachel Cofer; and great niece Maya Cofer of Bloomington, Illinois.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kathleen Lewis; and his nephew, Michael Cofer.
Our utmost gratitude to the many nurses, physicians and associates at Boone Medical Group South for the kindness, support and professional care. Many thanks to both Phoenix Home Care and Compassus Hospice for the compassionate care of their staffs.
The last months of James's life spent with his friend and aide Daniel, whose kindness and gentleness while attending to his every need so greatly enriched our lives and brought his "million dollar smile" to the surface as they watched the hummingbirds, the squirrels and James's favorite show, "Jeopardy."
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E Ash St. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.