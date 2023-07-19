Jane Day Casati was born May 25, 1919. She died under hospice care at home in Columbia, Missouri, on March 24, 2021, surrounded by family. She was 101. A Celebration of her life will be 11am, Saturday, July 22nd at Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 West Columbia, MO. Friends may gather from 10-11am at the funeral home.Beloved by many, Jane was a gifted, compassionate woman of boundless energy, a deep listener with a natural gift for teaching, who loved anything outdoors and never lost her Virginia accent. Jane was an institution in early childhood education circles in Columbia, where she and her husband, Bob, raised their family.Service-oriented, Jane volunteered in public schools before helping found Southwest Playschool, a parent cooperative for preschool children. She taught there for 25 years, touching the lives of hundreds of children and families.During those SW Playschool days, Jane spent her summers serving as a counselor and eventually program director at a private camp in the mountains of western North Carolina in exchange for her own children’s participation in the program.Jane is survived by children: Jenny (Jim Zajicek) and Chris (Denise Szott); grandchildren: Alden, Daniel, Benjamin, Kaeli and Caroline; great-grandchildren: Wolfgang and Hazel; and a host of friends.She was preceded in death by husband Robert H. Casati and son Robert P. Casati.In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the American Red Cross.Jane’s life story can be read and condolences and fond memories may be shared at:Www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
A Celebration of her life will be 11am, Saturday, July 22nd at Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 West Columbia, MO. Friends may gather from 10-11am at the funeral home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. The first 100 words are free; over 100 words is $0.50/word.
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.