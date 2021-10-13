Jane Fenley Franck, 87, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at her home just outside of Rocheport, on the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River Bottoms. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home on the bluffs, 200 County Rd #439, New Franklin, MO 65274. Weather permitting, family and friends are invited to gather from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm with cherished memories, stories, and songs being shared from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. At 4 pm, mourners and celebrators are invited to join a jazz “second line” parade, as we march and sing with musical accompaniment to “When the Saints” and “Just a Closer Walk With Thee” If the weather does not hold out, the celebration will be moved to Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm.
Jane was born September 2, 1934 to George Ward and Vina Belle (Moesteller) Fenley in Dallas, Texas. She was united in marriage to Wally Franck, who survives. Jane was many things, a pianist extraordinaire, teacher, creator of beloved community, long time kaffee klatsch member, and spiritual mentor to many. A woman who loved greatly, she was also greatly loved.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents and brother, George Fenley.
In addition to her husband, Jane is survived by her children, Gordon Franck (wife Lisa Thill Franck), and Susan Franck; grandchildren, Aron, Elena, and Teeney Franck; mother of Aron and Elena, Leticia Felix; long time student, friend, and caretaker, Sutu Forte; longtime friend and caretaker, Kimberly Kinnard; beloved dog and cat, Teddy and Smokey Joe; as well as many other dear and cherished others, far too numerous to name.
Memorial donations may be made to It’s Our Wild Nature, an organization created to preserve the land that Jane so cherished, known in family circles as “the Walky Dalky” due to the many daily walks she took there with dogs and people in her earlier years.
Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com for a link to her photo and music memorial, her memorial donation link, and a place where precious memories can be shared with family.