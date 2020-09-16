Jane Kay (Foland) Poore, 79, of Columbia passed away Sept. 15, 2020 at home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery, 1217 Business Loop 70 W.
Jane was born May 15, 1941, in Carthage, the daughter of Kelso Otto and Doris Jane (Smithson) Foland. On Oct. 24, 1980, she married the love of her life, Donald Lee Poore, and he preceded her in death.
While working for Wolcott Water Systems, Jane received her bachelor’s degree from Columbia College in 1980. After retiring from Wolcott’s and raising a second family, she worked for a while as a legal secretary for her daughter Kimblerly Shaw, with Shaw and Leftwich, LLC.
Her big love was family, but she also loved gardening, painting, the piano, quilting and genealogy. Besides the many quilts she made, she completed a quilt for each of her children and grandchildren. She preferred hand-piecing and hand-quilting, even if it took much longer to complete a quilt. Jane and Don had taken many trips for his fast-pitch softball, to fish this great nation’s streams or search files for family information. They loved to hunt with their bird dogs, Sam and Samantha.
Jane is survived by her daughter Kimberly Jane Shaw Brown (Chuck); step-son Kevin Blake Poore (Cheryl); and grandchildren Carl James “C .J.” Poore and Kelsey Dawn Poore, both of whom Jane and Don adopted. Also surviving are Kimberly’s son Matthew Logan Shaw and Kelsey’s children: Jameson Trey Blake Poore, Connor Martin Lee Poore and Madison Laura Jane Perry; brother Stephen Kelso Foland (Judy); nephews Andrew Kelso Foland (Karen) and Daniel Stephen Foland (Sara); sister-in-law Doris Poore Cottle (Jere) and their children, Richard Ernest Cottle (Donna) and Vicky Lynn Cottle.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Tamara Kay (Poore) Romero.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Welcome Home or the American Stroke Association, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.
