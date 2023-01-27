Jane See White, 72, died January 11, 2023 in Springdale, AR. The Mexico, MO native had an award-winning 40-plus year career in newspaper and magazine journalism, including teaching journalism as part of the University of Arizona School of Journalism.

Born on August 26, 1950, she was the daughter of Robert Mitchell White II and Barbara Whitney Spurgeon. White was a 1968 graduate of Mexico High School, and in 1972 was graduated from Hollins College with honors and a BA in History and American Studies.

