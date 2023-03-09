Visitation and a Celebration of Life for Jane See White is scheduled to be held Saturday March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at The Oaks in Mexico, Mo. The Mexico native had an award winning 40-plus year career in newspaper and magazine journalism. Born August 26, 1950, she was the daughter of Barbara Whitney Spurgeon and Robert Mitchell White II. She died January 11, 2023.
She is survived by her daughter Laura Mitchell White of Fayetteville, AR., her brother R. Mitchell White III of Sandy Springs, GA., her sister Laura White Erdel (Steve) of Columbia, MO., and numerous nephews and nieces.