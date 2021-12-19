Janet Huggans, age 88, of Rocheport, Missouri passed away on December 15, 2021 at Katy Manor, in Pilot Grove Missouri. She was born on May 15, 1933 in Brooklyn, New York; a daughter of Frederick Reeves and Jessie MacArthur.
After graduating high school in Brooklyn, Janet received her Registered Nurse degree and later attended Stephens College. Janet began as a RN at Boone Hospital and later became the Vice President. She retired after more than 30 years with Boone Hospital.
Janet was an artist with many talents. She loved making beautiful stain glass art, and was part of the Rocheport “Rug Hookers”. She also enjoyed being outside, bird watching, and gardening in her spare time.
Janet is survived by a daughter, Cydney Olinger (Glenn) of Rocheport; two sons, Mike Huggans (Christy) of Columbia and Mark Huggans (Lisa) of Summerdale, AL; grandsons, Trevor Olinger (Robyn) of Rocheport, Eli Huggans of Columbia, and a granddaughter, Olivia Huggans of Columbia; great grandsons Olin and Porter. Janet was preceded by her father, Frederick Thomas Reeves, and mother, Jessie Ferguson Reeves.
Friends will be received from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 pm, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory with burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation in Janet’s name to Katy Manor, 205 Prospect Avenue, Pilot Grove, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.