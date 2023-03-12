Kate Walker of Ashland, Mo., died unexpectedly at her home on February 23rd. Kate was passionate, compassionate, and kind.
Kate Walker of Ashland, Mo., died unexpectedly at her home on February 23rd. Kate was passionate, compassionate, and kind.
She was married for thirty-five years to her beloved husband, Andy Walker, who was a professor at Stephens College.
Kate was dedicated to public service, the environment, and education.
She worked at the Department of Natural Resources and then as the Director of Training and Architectural Resources at the University of Missouri. She also ran two successful businesses- CPR with Kate and Fitness with Kate.
Kate was a national and world powerlifting champion and was inducted in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
She was predeceased by her husband Andy Walker, her parents, Bill and Loretta O’Shinsky, her aunt and uncle, Lilyan and Irwin Ginsberg, and her brother-in-law Peter Walker.
Kate is survived by her dog Ruby, her cats Kitty and Rama, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on March 22, 2023, at the Riechmann Indoor Pavilion, 2300 E. Walnut Street, Columbia, MO 65201 at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life.
Donations can be made to The Food Bank at sharefoodbringhope.org or Second Chance at columbia2ndchachance.org.
