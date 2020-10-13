Janet Leigh Shelton, 65, of Columbia passed away October 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 7, 1955, in St. Louis to the late H. Kent and Dorothy (Chambers) Shelton.
Janet was a resident of Woodhaven Care Center for 30 years. She worked at CMSE for 28 years. She enjoyed coloring and watching scary movies. She also loved her McDonalds!
She was very close to and loved her mother, her nieces and nephews and her family very much.
Left behind to miss her is her sister Pam Robb (Willis) of Columbia; sister-in-law Ruth Shelton of Wentzville; good friends Patty and Marianne; many nieces and nephews; her friends and family of Woodhaven; and brother Scott (Linda) Shelton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Steve Shelton.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at her house for taking such good care of her!
There will be a private service held at Woodhaven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodhaven, 1405 Hathman Place.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.