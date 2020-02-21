Janice Hunt (Allen), 60, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Janice was born June 24, 1959, in Hartsburg to James Allen and Joyce Allen (Alman). Janice attended Ashland schools and grew up with many brothers and sisters.
When Janice was working at MU in her 20s, she was introduced to Jack Hunt by her sister, and they eventually married. Janice and Jack spent their time living life the best way they knew how, taking care of each other and loving one another very much. They loved to golf together; even though Janice was not always happy with her game, she still loved to play. Janice, planting flowers and making sure that the home was clean and tidy, loved to take care of her home. Janice worked with Jones, Schneider and Stevens Law Firm for most of her working career.
Janice was predeceased by her father, James.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jack Hunt; her mother, Joyce Allen; six siblings; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends.
A celebration of Janice’s life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. March 28 at the Eagles Lodge on Route E in Columbia.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.