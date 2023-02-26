Janice F. Theroff, age 78, passed away on February 6, 2023, in Saint Charles, Mo. Janice was born to the late Edmond and Celeste Renken on October 4, 1944, in Moniteau County, Mo. On June 23, 1962, she was united in marriage to Clyde Theroff in Kansas City, Mo. Janice grew up on the family farm near High Point, Mo. and attended high school in Russellville where she excelled as a student and at softball and basketball. She attended Olean Christian Church during her formative years. She proudly worked at MFA Incorporated for almost 30 years, where she made life-long friends.
Janice was dedicated to, and very proud of, her family. She instilled in her children an appreciation of education and planned annual family vacations focused on visiting historical places and memorable activities. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to always do their best at every endeavor. She taught them perseverance and discipline and always made sure that they had what they needed to succeed. She was a fixture at her children’s recreational league, junior high and high school sporting events and was “famous” for always bringing a book to read during breaks in the action.
She loved the St. Louis Cardinals, the Missouri Botanical Gardens and being outdoors, and she was an avid landscaper. Later in life, she was a recreational golfer and enjoyed going to the driving range to hit balls with her husband.
Survivors include her daughters, Angela Theroff of Harrisonville and Ellen Theroff of Saint Charles; son, Cary Theroff of Columbia; four granddaughters, Chelsea Clarke and Sara Clarke of Harrisonville and Celeste Theroff of San Antonio, TX and Madison Theroff of Mexico; two grandsons, Andrew Clarke of Jefferson City and Cary Theroff Jr. of Columbia; one great-grandson; sisters, Frances Engelbrecht of Eugene, Deloyce Barry of California and Elaine Morris of Brazito; brother, Gayle Renken of Centertown; sister-in-law, Jill Renken of California; brothers-in-law, Marvin Theroff of Russellville, and Larry (Sandy) Theroff of Jefferson City; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde; brothers, Donald Renken and Keith Renken; brothers-in-law, Harold Barry, Curtis Engelbrecht and Daniel Morris; and sisters-in-law, Janet Renken, Lila Renken and Annita Theroff. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia. The family will greet visitors beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Mercy Hospital, Resource Development, 2401 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108, or a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com for the Theroff family.