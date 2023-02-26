Janice F. Theroff, age 78, passed away on February 6, 2023, in Saint Charles, Mo. Janice was born to the late Edmond and Celeste Renken on October 4, 1944, in Moniteau County, Mo. On June 23, 1962, she was united in marriage to Clyde Theroff in Kansas City, Mo. Janice grew up on the family farm near High Point, Mo. and attended high school in Russellville where she excelled as a student and at softball and basketball. She attended Olean Christian Church during her formative years. She proudly worked at MFA Incorporated for almost 30 years, where she made life-long friends.

Janice was dedicated to, and very proud of, her family. She instilled in her children an appreciation of education and planned annual family vacations focused on visiting historical places and memorable activities. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to always do their best at every endeavor. She taught them perseverance and discipline and always made sure that they had what they needed to succeed. She was a fixture at her children’s recreational league, junior high and high school sporting events and was “famous” for always bringing a book to read during breaks in the action.

