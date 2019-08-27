Jason Reno, 43, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Per his wishes, there will be no service.

Jason was born Oct. 21, 1975, to Carl and Connie Bunch Reno in Knoxville, Tennessee. On Sept. 29, 2001, he married Sheila Tucker in Townsend, Tennessee. He loved to be outdoors, camping and fishing. He was very loved by everyone, especially his family.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila; parents, Carl and Connie; eight children, Matt Tipton, Eugene Reno, Eric Reno, Brandy Reno, Chris Wilkerson, Linda Reno, Dakota Reno, Johnathon Rader; brother, Paul Reno and four grandchildren.

Jason was preceded in death by a daughter, Amber Reno. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

