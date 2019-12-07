Jean Marie Reifschneider of Columbia passed away Dec. 6, 2019.

Jean was born in New Rockford, North Dakota, on Feb. 25, 1933. She met her husband of 56 years, Robert Henry Reifschneider, her first day at Jamestown College in Jamestown, North Dakota. Jean and Bob moved to Columbia in 1965 with their children, Tom and Laura.

Jean worked as a registered nurse on the children’s ward of the Mid-Missouri Mental Health Center and then, for many years, cared for veterans in need at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. She was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church for 54 years. Her son, Tom, husband, Bob, and identical twin Joan predeceased her in 2010. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Road, Columbia, Mo. Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park Cemetery located 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia., Mo.; 573-443-3173.

