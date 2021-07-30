Jean Spicer King died Monday, July 26, at The Neighborhoods skilled nursing facility. Her daughters, Karen and Suzy, and son-in-law, Gerald Silvoso, were by her side. Jean was 94 years old.
It is not possible to put into words how much Jean meant to her family. Her husband, Paul T. King, loved her beyond measure as did her “girls.” The family’s closeness never wavered through years of triumphs and disappointments, good times and bad, largely because of the stability, trust and total acceptance Jean provided.
Paul, Karen and Suzy depended on her, and she never let them down. Later, the family grew to include grandchildren and great-grandchildren with Jean as its emotional center. She held the King family together.
Jean was born on August 26, 1926, in Lexington, KY. Her father, Benjamin William Spicer, died when Jean was 12. Her mother, Hallie Mae Simpson Spicer, was left to raise Jean, her older sister, Carolyn, and an infant son, Benjamin Jr., known to the family as Sonny.
Despite the hardship of the Great Depression, and Sonny’s severe disabilities, the family thrived. Jean graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in psychology.
While attending UK, Jean met Paul King, a World War II combat veteran attending the university on the GI Bill. They married in 1947 and enjoyed life together for 63 years, traveling the world and spending time with their daughters and grandchildren until Paul died in 2010.
Jean worked as an academic advisor for the University of Missouri’s College of Arts and Science for more than 20 years. She enjoyed working with her colleagues and the undergraduates.
A wise and discerning reader, Jean belonged to two book clubs, one of which lasted for decades. She had many dear friends, with whom she shared a love of books, movies, Democratic politics and a good belly laugh.
She and Paul loved dogs and nurtured many litters of puppies. Jean and her setter, Jed, formed an especially close bond in the years following Paul’s death.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Paul King; her parents, Benjamin and Hallie Spicer; her sister, Carolyn King; and brother, Sonny and one son-in-law Bill Salzer. She leaves her daughters Karen (Gerry) Silvoso, of Little Rock, AR; Susan Salzer, of Columbia; granddaughter Amy (Eason) Ramirez, of Little Rock, AR; grandson John France, of Kansas City, MO; granddaughter Christine (Chris) Smith, of Marietta, GA; grandson Max France, of Denver, CO; and granddaughter Lily Salzer, of Bend, OR. Jean also is survived by three great-grandchildren (with a fourth on the way); and two nephews, Cy King Jr., of Raleigh NC; and Edward (Elizabeth) King, also of Raleigh.
Jean will be cremated, and her ashes interred beside Paul’s in Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, KY. Those who wish to honor Jean may make a contribution to the Special Olympics or the Central Missouri Humane Society or a charity of their choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com for the King family.