Jeanette Williams, 66, of Columbia died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Following her wishes, she will be cremated, and her urn will be placed in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at Community United Methodist Church in Columbia.
Jeanette was born Feb. 14, 1954, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to Irvin and Hattie “Jean” Whittington Puffenbarger.
On July 26, 1975, she married James “Jim” Williams in Franklin, West Virginia.
Jeanette received her degree in early childhood education from Fairmont State University that same year.
This started her many years of educating and touching the lives of children. Jim and Jeanette moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma, so Jim could do his post doctorate at Oklahoma State and then, in 1980, to Columbia, where Jim would serve as a professor of animal sciences at MU.
Jeanette taught in Fayette and then spent the remainder of her career with Columbia Public Schools as a kindergarten teacher at Russell Boulevard Elementary. She enjoyed a 20-plus year career teaching children.
In her retirement, she devoted her time to her grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations including Boone Hospital Center and Memorial Baptist Church Bible Study.She tutored children and was a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood and the Assistance League, where she volunteered her time at Upscale Resale. Her love of teaching and developing children carried over to her church life. She became the children’s ministry director at her and Jim’s church home, Community United Methodist.
During that time, she helped develop a strong children’s program and again touched the lives of many children and adults. Jeanette loved watching her grandsons play sports; watching crime shows, especially “NCIS” and “Criminal Minds”; watching the Hallmark Channel, especially at Christmas time; doing the People magazine crossword puzzles; and traveling. Her preferred travel destination was any place with a beach, but Hawaii was her favorite.
Her true passion was children and helping them learn and grow; that will be her legacy.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Heidi (Joe) Buechter; son, Colin Williams; grandsons, Samuel and Corbin Buechter, all of Columbia; siblings, Douglas (Tamara) Puffenbarger of Broadway, Virgina; Sharon Puffenbarger (Bill Tayman) of Fort Defiance, Virginia; and Kent (Christy) Puffenbarger of Port Republic, Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; and a loving extended group of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Ministry at Community United Methodist Church, 3301 W. Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203.
Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com