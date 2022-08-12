Jeanne Brixey, April 16, 1936 — July 30, 2022

In the roughly 40 years that Jeanne Brixey taught in the public schools, her favorite subject was art.
She was attracted to vibrant colors, like turquoise and magenta, and enjoyed showing her students how to create a third color by putting two together.
She liked teaching messy crafts such as papier maché, tie-dye and pottery. Her pleasure in color and texture was evident in the way she decorated her home and in her selection of the roses and hollyhocks she grew over many years.
Mrs. Brixey died in the late morning of July 30, 2022, in Columbia. She was 86. Her daughter was with her.
Dorothy Jeanne Metz was born April 16, 1936, at home in Wichita, Kansas. She was the second of four children born to Georgia and Noble Metz Sr. Encouraged by her mother, “Jeannie,” as she was called by family, liked to draw and paint from an early age. She played the piano. She was a bit of a daydreamer with a rich inner life. She had a beloved cat named Shadow whom she bought off a neighborhood bully for 6 cents.
At Friends University in Wichita, Mrs. Brixey pursued art and student-taught it as part of earning her bachelor’s degree there. Later, she earned a master’s degree in art education from the University of New Mexico.
At Friends, she met the love of her life, Clarence K. “Bud” Brixey. Their first date was to a Halloween party, and Bud gave her flowers pretty much every Halloween after that. They married March 8, 1956, at Asbury Methodist Church in Wichita, Mrs. Brixey’s childhood church. Theirs was the defining relationship of her life.
Starting in the late 1950s, Mrs. Brixey taught in public school districts in East Windsor, New Jersey, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. She stopped for a few years around the birth of their daughter, Elizabeth.
Mrs. Brixey taught art earlier in her career, then moved to middle school language and literature classes. She liked teaching mid school — she thought the kids were interesting as they navigated the changes of that age.
In 1975, Bud and Jeanne moved to Albuquerque and made it their home for 42 years, sharing it with a series of cats. They lived relatively close to the Sandia Mountains, and neither ever tired of the outsized sunsets and the cloudless turquoise skies.
They also never tired of New Mexican food and were longstanding patrons of a handful of small restaurants in the city’s Northeast Heights.
Along with her husband, Mrs. Brixey became a Presbyterian in the late 1950s. She was dedicated to the church and to her faith. Whenever something good happened to her daughter, Mrs. Brixey liked to say, “And that’s why I believe in infant baptism!” She was only half-joking.
Mrs. Brixey is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth.
Bud, Mrs. Brixey’s husband of almost 65 years, died in 2020. She also was preceded in death by her siblings, Wilma, Doug (Noble Jr.) and Richard.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Hitt St. Please, no flowers or plants.
Donations may be made to the church; to Access Arts, which encourages art education in an inclusive classroom, by mail to 1724 McAlester St., Columbia, MO 65201 or online at schoolofservice.org; or to a charity of your choice.
Her daughter thanks the staff in the Winwood, Reach and Bradford 2 units of Lenoir Woods retirement community, as well as Compassus hospice, for their care in the final months of Mrs. Brixey’s life.
At her most hopeful, Mrs. Brixey favored a verse in Psalm 30: “Weeping may linger for the night, but joy comes with the morning.”