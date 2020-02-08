Jeanne Marie Casadei, 62, of Fulton died on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Jeanne was born on April 30, 1957 in Rochester, New York, the daughter of John and Mary (Thompson) Gaughan. She retired after 40 years as a RN working at Fulton State Hospital, Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center and Columbia Regional Hospital.

Jeanne is survived by her partner of 21 years, Rick Roman of Fulton and a sister, Susan Mayfield (Charles Brown) of Fulton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Anne St.Cyr.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society, courtesy of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.

