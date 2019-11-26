Jeffrey Ray VanDyke, 63, of Columbia, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St., on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10:00am.
Jeffrey was born Sept. 24, 1956, in Warrensburg, Missouri, to William and Patricia Opp VanDyke. He was married to Alice Marie Carter, on July 5, 1986, in Columbia.
Jeff attended the University of Missouri, studying electrical engineering. He left the university at the start of his junior year due to complications of Spinal Muscular Atrophy. He had many challenges in front him and he always found a solution.
Jeff was very imaginative and designed a lot of adaptive devices. He loved computers and completed a lot of research for himself, adaptability issues or anything that anyone needed researched.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Alice, of Columbia; his father, William Vandyke of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; two sisters, Beverly VanDyke of Lee’s Summit and Melody (Russ) LaBoube of Hermann, Missouri; one brother, Alan VanDyke of Lee’s Summit; a sister-in-law, Marry Warren; brothers-in-law Doug Bowers and Jerry (Cindy) Carter and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the people who attended to Jeff over the years.
Jeff was blessed to have a special friendship with Tonja Fix and David Singer.
Memorials contributions may be sent to: Boone County Family Resources, 1209 E. Walnut St., or Services for Independent Living, 1401 Hathman Place, both in Columbia, MO 65201.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com