Jeffrey Scott Robinson, 56, of Wildwood, Missouri, formerly of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital in Bozeman, Montana.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. James Gray officiating.

Jeffrey was born on July 22, 1963, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, the son of George Robinson and Vayle (Smith) Robinson. He was married on May 14, 1988 in Columbia, Missouri to Donna Sears. Jeff was currently employed with Missouri State Parks as the Park Supervisor.

Survivors include: his wife, Donna Robinson of the home; two children, Jake Robinson of Ballwin, Missouri and McKenzie Robinson of Morgantown, West Virginia; his father, George Robinson of Boxeman, Montana; two brothers, Mark Robinson of Whitehall, Montana and Garrett Robinson of Bozeman, Montana and one sister, Rebecca Briscoe (Johns) of Sturgeon, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vayle Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family of Jeffrey Robinson to help cover immediate family expenses and establish a fund with the MKT trail or to Camp Rainbow, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.

