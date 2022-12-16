Jennifer Suzanne Lee, age 42 of Columbia, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia at https://caringheartandhands.org/
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com
