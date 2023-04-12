Jerry Gerald Cockrell, Sr. age 81, of Pilot Grove, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 17,1941, in Renick, Missouri, the son of George William and Roxie (Boatman) Cockrell.
Jerry graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia. He married the love of his life, Jackie Sedgwick on June 22, 1980, in Columbia, Missouri. They had been married for 43 years at the time of his passing.
Jerry was a man of many talents! He started working for a printing company early in his career. He then worked for many automotive industry companies doing mechanic or auto body, including Vets Automotive, Columbia Auto Body, Kelly Pontiac, Legend Automotive, Perry-Legend, and worked construction over the years in welding, concrete and foundation work. He and his wife Jackie also owned the Bull Pen Café for many years.
He also enjoyed fishing, snow skiing, drag racing in his custom-built truck, dirt track racing, and was a Golden Glove boxer. He may have “practiced” outside the ring, too. Jerry could be a rowdy one back in his day, but he would do anything for those he loved. His greatest joy, though, was spending time with his wife and his family!!
Jerry is survived by his wife Jackie Cockrell of Pilot Grove; his children: Jerry Cockrell Jr. (April) of Columbia, Tamica Phillips of Oklahoma City, Bobbi Jo Cockrell of Pilot Grove; bonus daughter Bethany Powell-Risase; grandchildren: Katelyn Cockrell Smith (Nathan), Kortney Cockrell (Matthew McFall), Kyra Phillips, Caleb Phillips, AnnaMarie Cockrell, Elijah Cockrell; bonus grandchildren: Kyle Alvarez, and Amani Risase, great granddaughter: Maysen Smith; many other nieces, nephews, brothers in law and sisters in law.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Cockrell Sr. and Roxie Cockrell; siblings, George Cockrell, Jr., and Janice Perkins.
Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center with a Memorial Service to follow at 1:00 p.m.at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Road; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.