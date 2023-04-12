Jerry Gerald Cockrell, Sr. age 81, of Pilot Grove, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 17,1941, in Renick, Missouri, the son of George William and Roxie (Boatman) Cockrell.

Jerry graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia. He married the love of his life, Jackie Sedgwick on June 22, 1980, in Columbia, Missouri. They had been married for 43 years at the time of his passing.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you