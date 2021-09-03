Jerry Dee Daugherty, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Wednesday, September 8 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2:30 pm on Thursday, September 9, at First Christian Church. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. A full obituary will be appear in this publication in the coming days.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you