Jerry Dee Daugherty, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Visitation will be 5-7 pm on Wednesday, September 8 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 2:30 pm on Thursday, September 9, at First Christian Church. Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. A full obituary will be appear in this publication in the coming days.
Jerry Dee Daugherty, Dec. 15, 1946 — Aug. 31, 2021
- Submitted by Funeral Home
