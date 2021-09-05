Jerry Dee Daugherty and his bright light departed this earth on August 31, 2021, surrounded by family and the love of many from far and wide. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (Ault) Daugherty, and children, Bradley Dee Daugherty and Laura Daugherty. For the entirety of his life, his bright light was constant—beaming on family, faith, work, and many dear friends. Jerry was born in Mexico, Mo., to Warren Dee and Dorothy Daugherty on December 15, 1946. Raised in Centralia, Mo., with younger siblings Don Daugherty and Diane Daugherty, Jerry excelled in sports, especially golf. He knew from an early age he wanted to become a builder, crediting his parents and coaches for instilling his work ethic. He spent his summers working at the Centralia Country Club, where chances were good another golf-loving Daugherty was playing on the course.Jerry lettered in golf on scholarship at the University of Missouri while pursuing a degree in wood products and construction. In 1966, as a freshman, Jerry received a call from the man who would eventually become his employer, mentor, and friend: the founder of Reinhardt Construction, Bill Reinhardt. Jerry worked as an employee for three summers and upon graduation in 1970 became a full-time contractor with Reinhardt Construction. Unbeknownst to Mr. Reinhardt, he’d gotten much more than a summer intern—he’d hired the person who would ultimately become the heart and soul of Reinhardt Construction.While at the university, Jerry met the love of his life, Mary Ault, in Economics 210: Labor Problems. After a fated seating assignment, and a few attempts to get her attention, Jerry got his date, and his lifetime was set. They wed on July 5, 1969, and graduated together from the University of Missouri in 1970, making Columbia their home. In 1995, Jerry achieved his dream of becoming president and owner of Reinhardt Construction, when Mr. Reinhardt retired. The company’s success continued to flourish, not only because of the relationships Jerry built with his clients—but also those he established within. By self-performing work, Reinhardt Construction became known for guaranteeing schedule and quality—and for the solid crew of extraordinary professionals who’d been with the company many years, often decades. Jerry cared very deeply about taking care of his employees. Along with high-end residences, Reinhardt Construction also established many commercial clients, and completed several large projects with the University of Missouri, Columbia College, Boone Hospital Center, and University Hospital. Jerry served as President of the Associated General Contractors-Kansas City Chapter, and in 2013, he was named Chairman of the Builders’ Association-Kansas City Chapter. His company enjoyed many national awards related to safety and quality of construction. In early 2021, he was very proud to turn the reins over to PJ Hoerr, who will continue Reinhardt Construction’s legacy into the future.Beyond his work, Jerry was a committed leader in the community, serving as a Trustee of Columbia College since 1989. He served on several bank boards and was an Eagle Scout. At First Christian Church, he gave his time as an Elder. He filled the church with his ringing tenor voice and love of music, often singing solos during service. He loved traveling, especially to Italy and Florida, though his favorite place on earth was Mary’s beautiful garden and the glass of wine he enjoyed there every night. His friends and family meant the world to him, and he loved to laugh. He had a way of making everyone feel like family, his disarming presence lighting up meetings, gatherings, football games, and, inevitably, the golf course. Yet it was people, and his many relationships, that lit him up. He said it constantly: résumé versus relationships—relationships win every time. Those blessed to know him are grateful his light will continue to light their way. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 8 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia, Mo. The funeral will be at 2:30 pm on Thursday, September 9 at First Christian Church in Columbia. The interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.If desired, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 101 N. 10th St., Columbia, Mo., 65201; St. Francis CARE Animal Shelter, 6228 Country Club Rd., Murphysboro, Il., 62966; or GP M.A.D.E. Foundation, P.O. Box 665, Columbia, Mo., 65205.Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
Jerry Dee Daugherty, Dec. 15, 1946 — Aug. 31, 2021
- Submitted by Funeral Home
-
-
Types of obituaries
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.