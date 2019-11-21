Jerry Linda French, 93, of Columbia passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home in Columbia.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 23 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Kate McClain officiating. Burial will be in Midway Locust Grove Methodist Cemetery near Columbia.
Jerry was born Sept. 18, 1926, in Ventura, California, the daughter of Harvey Klaus Ward and Blanche Caroline (Shields) Ward, who preceded her in death. On June 2, 1944, she married the love of her life, Lt. Richard C. French in Enid, Oklahoma. They had met on a blind date and were inseparable until his death on Dec. 29, 1998.
She was an active member of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and a member of the Midway Locust Grove United Methodist Church. She is well known as the lady with the miniature horses in the Midway area.
Survivors include: two children, Richard W. French of Columbia and Hope Burkart (Joe) of Rocheport; three grandchildren, Anne French, Michelle O’Neal (Travis) and Brian Burkart; and six great-grandchildren, Dalli Jo O’Neal, Rhett O’Neal, Raylin Burkart, Rhylie Burkart, Juliette French and Charlie French; and dear family friends Amber, Bella and Kayla Meyer.
We would like to send our thanks to the many friends she made during her stay at the Terrace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital For Children, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.