Jerry L. Hayes passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 in Columbia, MO surrounded by his cherished wife of 59 years, Faye Baskett Hayes, and his children and loved ones. Jerry leaves behind his six children: Kim (Danny) Grant, Gena (Brett) Patton, Joe (Laura) Hayes, Amie (Mike) Hollinger Niemeyer, Kati Grant (all of Columbia, MO), and Staci (Brad) Henks of Lee’s Summit, MO.
Also left behind are his 20 adored grandchildren: Matt, Steve, Lindsey, and Emily Grant, Michael, Heather, Brandon, and Rachel Henks, Taylor and Bennett Patton, Ali Noordsy, Taylor Tungesvik, Caitlin Hayes, Lexie Darrough, Anna Hollinger, Kerstie and Hayden Niemeyer, Vera, Ella and Luke Grant, 12 great-grandchildren, two brothers, a sister, many nieces and nephews and loved ones.