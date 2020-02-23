Jerry Lloyd Cupit, 72, of Columbia died Feb. 17, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia.

Jerry was born in Jackson, Mississippi on March 11, 1947, a son of Horace and Bonnie Cupit. Prior to retirement he was employed as a physician assistant. Jerry served his nation in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed reading, the outdoors and gardening. He was of the Lutheran faith.

Survivors include his daughter, Chase Crews; two brothers, Dodds and Robert Cupit; a sister, Carolyn Brooks Kreps; two grandchildren, Paige and Jake Crews; and a good friend, Gary Weed.

Condolences may be shared at www.marklandyager.com.

