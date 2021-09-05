On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, Jerry Michael Henke, loving husband, father and grandpa, unexpectedly passed away at age 65 from a cardiac arrest event. Jerry was born on September 1, 1955, in Salisbury, Missouri to Henry and Mildred Henke. After graduating from high school, Jerry moved to Sedalia and earned his associate’s degree from State Fair Community College. After graduation, he moved to Columbia, where he met his lifelong friend and wife, Mary Ann Gosen. They married in May 1983 and raised their two children together, Mallorie and Dillan. Jerry worked in retail most of his life, most recently at The Home Depot where he looked forward to retiring.
Jerry enjoyed many things in life, especially his family, music and movies. A music junkie at heart, he was often the first person to know a song or band name. On Friday evenings, you could find him listening to music in the family’s basement after finishing laundry. He also enjoyed movies and television shows, usually oversharing the plot line with his audience. More than anything, Jerry loved his family. He was a proud husband, father and Pop Pop. Whether it was Saturday night dinner dates with Mary Ann, attending music concerts with Mallorie or playing ball with Dillan and his grandsons, Jerry put his family first. He was known for his quick wit and humor, his genuinely warm and kindhearted soul, and compassion for those he loved. He will be greatly missed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his two children and their spouses, Mallorie and Eric Landolt; and Dillan and Katy Henke and their children, Henry and Jackson; his two older sisters and their spouses, Jean and Wayne Kelley; and Donna and Ron Wilwerding; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Ollie.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9 at 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory & Memorial Park, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, Missouri, 65202. The family requests that attendees wear masks and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines. A future celebration of life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate in Jerry’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.