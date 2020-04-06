Jerry Dale Noble, 71, of Columbia passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at University Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Jerry was born May 20, 1948, in Chillicothe, the son of Donald Noble and Bernice (Schneider) Noble. Jerry was employed as a route salesman with Wonder Bread for 30 years. He owned his own yard care business and worked for MU's athletic department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Discovery Church.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and generous grandfather. He put God first, family second and everything else followed. He enjoyed morning coffee with his friends, and now there will be an empty seat at the table.
Jerry is survived his wife, Mary; a son, Bruce (Amanda) Noble; his mother, Bernice Noble; a sister, Jeanne (Randy) Filger; a brother, David (Vivian) Noble; a sister, Linda Noble; a stepson, James (Connie) Messner; a stepdaughter, Tammy Richmond; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; an aunt, Velma Strange; a sister-in-law, Fern Hammer; and his loyal pet, Toby. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; grandmother, Gertrude Noland; step-grandfather, Bill Noland; an uncle, Carmen Strange; stepdaughter, Waunita (Coday) Keepers; sister, Linda Noble; and a brother-in-law, Allen Hammer.
Memorial donations in memory may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.
