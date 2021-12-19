Jerry Ray Stone, 80, resident of Columbia, previously of Sturgeon, passed away December 14. He was married to Frances Ellen Lewis for 61 years, who passed away on July 29 of this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Stone are survived by their son Curtis Stone and wife Elizabeth, two grandchildren Lafe Stone and wife Jessie, Breanna Stone and great granddaughter Sophia.
Jerry is also survived by two sisters, Joyce Orman and husband Robert, Caroline Espinoza and husband Robert. Three brothers and one sister preceded him in death.
Frances is survived by one brother, Billy Lewis and wife Peggy, two sisters, Linda Smith and husband Jim, Annie Weitkemper and husband Mike. One Brother and one sister preceded her in death.
Jerry and Frances had a passion for horses. Jerry worked as a horse trainer and farrier. Frances managed the barn and his shoeing schedule. Jerry never met a horse he could not handle and he worked on literally thousands of horses around Boone County. Frances and Jerry shared the adventures of traveling around the United States to show in numerous horse shows.
Jerry served his country from 1966 to 1968. He learned his culinary skills while stationed in Gary, Indiana and most certainly tried to show his skills with most of the family.
Jerry and Frances will be truly missed by all that have crossed their hooves in life.
There will be an Honorary Military Ceremony on Wednesday December 22 at 2:00 at the home of Eledia Stone 3411 Hinkson Creek Rd. Columbia. A Celebration of their lives will be held on Sunday February, 6 at the Columbia Elks Lodge from 2:00 to 4:00, which would be their 62nd Wedding Anniversary.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Missouri Humane Society in the name of Jerry and Frances Stone.