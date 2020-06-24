Jerry W. Stone, 72, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at home.
Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at First Assembly of God, 1100 N. Seventh St., with a funeral following at 2:30 p.m. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page at Memorial Funeral Home, Crematory, and Memorial Park Cemetery/Columbia.
Jerry was born Jan. 16, 1948, in Columbia to Arthur (Tooter) and Lorene Ott Stone. He married his sweetheart, Phyllis Proctor, who survives, June 15, 1968, in Columbia. Jerry worked on their farm several years until they moved to town, where he worked at the post office and got his real estate license.
He loved being a real estate agent. But most of all, he loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren — going to their ball games, school functions and just hanging out.
He was an avid golfer, which his son and two grandsons enjoyed with him. His youngest grandson was his “Little Buddy,” and they golfed together for the last several years. He had tea parties with “His Girls” and watched them become young ladies.
Jerry was a member of Eagles Aerie 2730, Elks Lodge #919 and the Three Dollar Golf Club. He was a great outdoorsman, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family.
He loved music and played the guitar in the Medallion Band for several years. Later, he joined in sessions with friends and played at the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Eagles.
Jerry attended Harrisburg schools and graduated with honors from MU.
Survivors include daughter Deena Sharp (Robert); son Ryan; four grandchildren, Damien, Blake, Gabriel and Raylan; and three great-grandchildren, Kloe and Lillie Stone and Aiyanna Goff.
The family asks that people join in remembering Jerry by visiting www.dignitymemorial.com, where thoughts and fond memories may be shared.