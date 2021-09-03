Jerry (Floyd) Tate, 79, passed away gracefully on August 29, 2021. She lived her life on her own terms to the admiration of all who loved her.
Born July 1, 1942, in Berkeley, CA to Gorrell Mac and Agnes Gertrude (Hill) Floyd, Jerry Louise Floyd set out for a life of adventure as soon as the wind took her. She found her soulmate and partner in crime in Lonnie Ray Tate, and they married March 24, 1959 in Miami, Oklahoma. Settling in Brunswick, Missouri, in 1960, the Tate’s spent their lives devoted to the community. Their journey together ended with his death on June 30, 2015 after 56 years of wedded bliss.
She was an avid baker who later minored in the finicky chemistry of making her goodies healthier. A talented seamstress, an expert gardener, a cunning Yahtzee player and as the center of the Tate universe, Jerry was an unparalleled spirit. She loved puzzles and challenges of all kinds; it was rare for her to find something on this earth she couldn’t master. She enjoyed telling stories and passing the lessons of her life along the way. She cherished sharing memories with friends and watching in delight as her family expanded. She had an infectious laugh, a sharp wit and a wry sense of humor. She and Lonnie traveled side by side for thousands of miles and on countless trips. They each treasured finding new spots of natural beauty, meeting new people, and forging lifelong friendships. Their second home in Queen Valley, Arizona brought them many more friendships and years of joy.
She is survived by her daughters, Denise, Shelly and Tessa (Kenny); siblings, Jim and Joann; thirteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her brother, Jack, her son, Ronald Mac, and her grandson, Ronald Mac Jr.
Funeral services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Brunswick, MO on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Theiss will officiate the service. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Burial will be in the Elliott Grove Cemetery in Brunswick, MO.
Pallbearers will be Phil Kuhler, Matt Kuhler, Chase Young, Riley Young, Dustin Tate, Ethan Tate, Logan Tate, Gus Kussman, and Keenan Tate. Honorary pallbearers will be Kirk Gunn, Butch Wiseman, Eric Kinkhorst, Gilbert Brown and Kenny Mauzey.
Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church and the Queen Valley Fire Auxiliary, Queen Valley, Arizona. Donations may be left at or mailed to Breshears Memorial Chapel, 207 W. Broadway, Brunswick, MO, 65236.