Jerry Wayne Ellison, recently of Frisco, Texas, transitioned from this life into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at Second Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway, Columbia. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Donald McNeal officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia with full military honors.
Jerry was born March 4, 1955, in Poplar Bluff. He was one of five children from the union of Leroy Ellison and Ruby (Young) Ellison. He was raised in a Christian home, and his parents wanted Christ to be a part of his early education. Jerry attended the Zion Lutheran parochial school from kindergarten to the sixth grade.
Jerry graduated from Poplar Bluff Senior High in 1973 and continued his education at Lincoln University of Jefferson City, graduating with a degree in sociology.
In 1978, Jerry joined the U.S. Army. He served a six-year tour and was stationed in Germany. Jerry loved Germany and returned several times after he left the military.
Returning to the United States in 1984, Jerry began a career in the Missouri Department of Corrections, where he served for approximately 25 years, holding positions as a Corrections Officer, Caseworker and Unit Manager. He retired in 2010. After a period of retirement, Jerry began employment with the Phoenix Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program of Columbia, where he remained until a move to Frisco, Texas, in September 2019.
Jerry’s love for Christ was reflected in his service for the Lord at Second Missionary Baptist Church of Columbia, beginning in 1992. He served on the Deacon Board and answered his call to ministry under the leadership of the Rev. Donald R. McNeal. At Second Baptist, Jerry met his future wife, Donna. Jerry and Donna were joined in Holy Matrimony on March 13, 1993.
Jerry later joined the Fifth Street Christian Church, where he taught Sunday School and was later ordained as Pastor.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Ruby Ellison. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Donna Ellison; sons Jason Ellison (Kerpen, Germany) and Jamaro Clark; daughters Lakeia Clark and Garlanda Williams; brothers Gary (Priscilla) Ellison, Roger (Delta) Ellison and Darryl (Sandra) Ellison; sister, Janice Ellison; grandsons Jamie Ellison, Jayen Hayes and Jayce Williams; and a host of family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.
