Jesse Marcus Leipard, 85, of Columbia passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Boone Hospital. He was born April 23, 1935, in Platte City, the son of Samuel and Lorraine (Anderson) Leipard. Cremation is arranged by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
- Columbia Cremation Care Center
