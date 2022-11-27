On October 18, 1983, Jesse Aaron Williford came into this world a little earlier than expected, much to the surprise and delight of his parents, Nathan and Cynthia (Cindy) Williford.
On November 8, 2022, he left the same way — a little too early while waiting for the life-saving gift of a liver transplant.
Jesse grew up in Hallsville, MO, attending Hallsville schools, living the country life and cultivating friendships, many lasting since pre-school.
His love of fishing, hunting and cooking came from his dad, with whom he celebrated spring with fried bass and fall with deer chili. Jesse continued to gather and nurture friendships through his work experiences, with CTI as his favorite workplace, and hobbies including disc golf and Warhammer 40K.
He relished in learning and sharing curious facts and analyzing the world from various perspectives, which often provoked many long discussions. He was known for his long wavy hair which was a memorial to his dad who passed away in 2003.
His love of cooking, plants and pets is also shared by his mom, who profoundly misses him. Jesse’s smile and often irreverent sense of humor lit up every room and his passion for life, laughter, and food will live in the memories of friends and family.
A celebration of Jesse’s life will be held on December 4, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Reichmann Pavilion at Stephens Lake Park, 2300 E Walnut in Columbia, MO.