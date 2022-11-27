On October 18, 1983, Jesse Aaron Williford came into this world a little earlier than expected, much to the surprise and delight of his parents, Nathan and Cynthia (Cindy) Williford.

On November 8, 2022, he left the same way — a little too early while waiting for the life-saving gift of a liver transplant.

