Jill Lea Wulff (Doescher), 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at her home in Rocheport, Missouri. She was born on July 28, 1962 in Cedar Falls, Iowa and is survived by her husband, Edward Wulff; her father, Roger Doescher; her brother, Scott Doescher; and her sister, Joy Wheat. She is also survived by her daughter, Kristy Kopko; her grandson, Shaun Kopko; and many nieces and nephews she loved as her own. Jill was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Doescher, of New Hartford, Iowa.

A private celebration of Jill’s life will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at her home. Burial will be at Fairfield Township Cemetery in Grundy County, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 5. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to Second Chance, 24687 Highway 179, Boonville, MO 65233.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.

