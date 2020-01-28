Jillian Nicole Worley, 37, of Columbia, unexpectedly left this earth Jan. 24, 2020.
Jill was born Saturday Sept. 18, 1982, at Reynolds Army Health Clinic in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
She was a graduate of Hickman High School in 2001. Jill received an associate degree in nursing on May 8, 2008, from Columbia College and a Bachelor of Science in nursing Dec. 17, 2015, from Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. Recently she was working toward being a nurse practitioner at the University of Missouri. Jill worked in the medical field for the past 13 years and lived in Columbia since March 1986. She loved cooking, crafts, reading, movies and family.
Jill is survived by her son, Wesley, 14; parents Mark and Rita Worley; brother Jacob Worley (Jackie); sister Stefani Worley; three nephews, Ethan, Eli and Noah; paternal grandparents George and Phyllis Worley; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Edmund and Mary Ann McGary.
Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Prairie Grove Baptist Church in Columbia. Interment will follow in the New Salem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be made to a GoFundMe set up in Jillian's honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.