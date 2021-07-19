Born September 18, 1930, Joan Bayer Stanford died peacefully on January 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Brack and her sister, Betty. She is survived by her daughter, Jo Alenson (William), her son, Scott (Vicki), grandchildren Jon Alenson (Carman), Julia Rossetti (Tony), and Casey Blaine (Chris), sister-in-law Nellie Mueller (Jim) and many nieces and nephews. She was a private pilot and an artist, but her greatest joy was her family. She was kind, funny, had a wonderful laugh, and a tender heart. Joan loved animals and the stray and homeless who found their way to her had a loving home for life. If you wish to, a gift in her honor to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona would be very kind.
Joan Bayer Stanford, Sept. 18, 1930 — Jan. 29, 2021
- Submitted by Family
