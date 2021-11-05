Joan L. Crist, age 68, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on October 30, 2021. She was born on August 27, 1953 in Brookfield, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Gregory Crist on May 29, 1976.
Visitation will be 12:00pm-1:00pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021 with a Funeral Service to follow at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, Columbia, MO.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.