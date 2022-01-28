Joan Lynn Sowers (nee Hasheider) Sun., Jan. 23, 2022. Loving wife of Robert Sowers; beloved mother and mother-in-law of Julie (Marc) Bahr, Mark (Christie) Sowers, Steve (Robin) Sowers and Katie (Dan) Krenning; dear grandmother of Kaitlyn, Lauren, Alex, Abbey, Ella, Caroline, Kate, Anna, Luke, Andrew and Jack; dear sister of Jay (Bonnie), Mark (Debbie), and Tim (Karen) Hasheider, Kathy (Kevin) Brennan and the late Glenn (Joyce) Hasheider; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Joan graduated from Normandy High School, then attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, majoring in Education and participating in Track & Field, Field Hockey, gymnastics, and modern dance.
Services: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Olivette, MO Fri., Jan. 28 at 11 a.m., church visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery.
