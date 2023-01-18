Joan M. Bay, 86, of Columbia, MO, passed away peacefully on January 14th with her family at her side. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 27 from 3:00 – 5:00PM, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 W. Rollins Rd. A Memorial Service will follow at the church on Saturday, January 28 at 11:00 AM.
Joan was born on February 18, 1936 to John and Marie (Kirschbaum) MacKenzie in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Shaler High School (1953), College of Wooster (1957), and McCormick Theological Seminary (1959), with a Master’s degree in Christian Education. She met her husband, Don, while working a job she loved at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Springfield, IL. They married on June 26, 1960. Over the years, Joan has worked as the Christian Education Coordinator for Bethel Baptist Church in Columbia, leading after-school Adventure Clubs for Columbia Public Schools, and organizing cards at Gerbes for Hallmark (a job well-suited to the quintessential card-sender).
She devoted much of her life to community-focused missions and organizations. In her school years, she worked at Sunset Gap, TN and at a Presbyterian mission in rural New Mexico. She loved PEO (60+ years of service), Mother Singers, 4-H, Boone County Extension, Assistance League of Mid-Missouri, Upscale Resale, The Wardrobe, Voluntary Action Center, Habitat for Humanity, and more. She served on the Advisory Council for Boone County Extension and on the Board for the Boone County History and Culture Center. Her service at Trinity Presbyterian Church included serving as an elder, chair of the Christian Education committee, chair of Pastor Search Committee, and Sunday school teacher.
She volunteered countless hours to public schooling in Columbia — an outpouring of her love for education and her family. She was president of Rock Bridge Elementary PTA and Jefferson Junior High School PTA. In 1984, the city elected her to its school board, where she served for 13 years, including two years as president. Her service to Columbia Public Schools resulted in being inducted into the Columbia Public Schools Foundation Hall of Leaders in 2003. She also loved learning and taking classes through Osher Life-Long Learning.
Giving brought Joan so much joy. From giving to the organizations she loved, to giving a token to a friend who stopped by, or writing a special note, she loved finding ways to bring others happiness. Through her various activities and outgoing nature, Joan had many dear friends and neighbors that she treasured.
Most of all, Joan was deeply devoted to her family. She was never happier than
when her children and grandchildren were gathered in her home or at the annual beach trip in North Carolina. Joan, Mom, “Grammy”, will be greatly missed and forever loved. Her traditions, faith, values, and spirit are her legacy as she has had a profound impact on her family and so many others. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Don; her children Jeff (Kim) Bay of Alcoa, TN, Jenny (Mitch) Bay-Williams of Louisville, KY, Julie (Mark) Steimer of Knoxville, TN, and John (Amanda) Bay of Charlotte, NC.; her grandchildren Johannah, Amalia, Joanna (Kim), Leslie (Colin), MacKenna, Nicolas, Julianna (Alan), Jacob (Caroline), Elizabeth, Lydia, Chala, Samuel, Isabelle, and Miah; and five great-grandchildren Asher, Judah, Jacob, Charles, and Audrey.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Trinity Presbyterian
Church, the Columbia Public Schools Foundation, or one of the community- serving organizations mentioned above.
