Joan M. Bay, 86, of Columbia, MO, passed away peacefully on January 14th with her family at her side. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 27 from 3:00 – 5:00PM, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 W. Rollins Rd. A Memorial Service will follow at the church on Saturday, January 28 at 11:00 AM.

Joan was born on February 18, 1936 to John and Marie (Kirschbaum) MacKenzie in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Shaler High School (1953), College of Wooster (1957), and McCormick Theological Seminary (1959), with a Master’s degree in Christian Education. She met her husband, Don, while working a job she loved at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Springfield, IL. They married on June 26, 1960. Over the years, Joan has worked as the Christian Education Coordinator for Bethel Baptist Church in Columbia, leading after-school Adventure Clubs for Columbia Public Schools, and organizing cards at Gerbes for Hallmark (a job well-suited to the quintessential card-sender).

