Mrs. Joan Ruth Miller Hahn went to be with The Lord on December 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Allen Webb Hahn, DVM, PhD, father Dean Miller, mother Ina Miller, and sister Anna Jane Berck.
A funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, January 7 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, with a gathering of family and friends preceding at 12:30 pm, with burial at Columbia Cemetery immediately following service.
Joan was born on July 22, 1935, in Columbus, NE to Henry Dean Miller and Ina Wetton Miller. She spent her childhood in Nebraska and Arizona, and graduating from high school in Springfield, Missouri. She attended Stephens College with an associate degree in fashion illustration. She then received her bachelor’s degree in interior design from the University of Missouri. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Allen Hahn on September 1, 1958, in Springfield Missouri. They were wonderful parents, and summer vacation always included amazing trips, allowing the entire family to experience countless beautiful places in the US. Later, Joan loved to travel with her husband, and they had visited all 50 states.
Joan had the voice of an angel and sang in the choir at First Presbyterian Church for many years, performing a solo when Christmas Eve service included The Messiah. In the early 1970’s, she sang with The Mother Singers, and the love of music was a part of her involvement with The Missouri Symphony.
She was an active University of Missouri Veterinary wife. She had a love of genealogy and volunteered entering data for various libraries around the country. She was an artist and enjoyed painting, sewing and interior design. She put those artistic talents into her business, “It’s A Party”, where she created party decorations alongside her daughter Becki, for weddings, conventions, parties and all of the colleges in Columbia. When she wanted to retire, her customers called her at home begging her to not to, so she continued from home until close to 80 years of age doing decorations for functions all over Columbia.
Along with her husband Allen, she supported and decorated for the Salute to Veterans Airshow. She was also on the board of directors of the Tiger Quarterback Club, and she and Al held season tickets for over forty years.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are sons Ken (Bernadette) and Mark (Kathy), daughter Becki (Don), grandchildren Jessica (Jake), Ryan (Casey), Andrea (Khourey), great grandchildren Charlotte, Lucas and Claire.
She wished for any memorial contributions be made to The Missouri Symphony, First Presbyterian Church, or the Alzheimer’s Association.