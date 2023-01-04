Mrs. Joan Ruth Miller Hahn went to be with The Lord on December 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Allen Webb Hahn, DVM, PhD, father Dean Miller, mother Ina Miller, and sister Anna Jane Berck.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, January 7 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, with a gathering of family and friends preceding at 12:30 pm, with burial at Columbia Cemetery immediately following service.

