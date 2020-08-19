Joan (Maynard) Tapp, 58, of Columbia died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mrs. Tapp. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 29 years, Maurice; her children, Patrick and Briannah (Chris) Belcher; her grandchildren, Caiyah and Lazurus of Columbia; her brothers, George (Iris) Maynard and Monty Patterson of California; her sisters, Kathy (Rodney) Price of Hartshorne, Oklahoma, and Danon Patterson of Nevada; and numerous relatives and friends.
Mrs. Tapp was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Johnnie Jr. and Evelyn.
She was raised in Hartshorne, Oklahoma. After graduating from Hartshorne High School, she graduated from nursing school and worked as a nurse in the urology clinic at University Hospital for more than 30 years.
Mrs. Tapp was a very kind and compassionate soul. She was nurturing and calm and could always be relied upon in times of need. She cared deeply for her family with steadfast love and loyalty. She will be greatly missed.
A private service will be held at the family’s request. Online condolences may be made at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.