Joanne Zucco Berneche, 84, known lovingly to many as Mrs. B, passed away at her home Friday, February 3, a few days before her 85th birthday.
Joanne was born February 12, 1939, in Cleveland, OH, to Ross and Connie Zucco, a steelworker and a homemaker. She leaves behind her dear sister, Carole Zucco of Chicago.
The standard line between the two sisters being, “I’m the smarter and better-looking sister.” The family lived above the Italian grocery store owned and operated by the girls’ grandparents.
Although the neighborhood was disadvantaged, it was an idyllic existence and Joanne and Carole enjoyed walking to the swimming pool and the theater.
After high school, Joanne applied to and was accepted at Ohio University in Athens for her undergraduate degree. It was here she met Jerry Berneche, an art student and the love of her life.
Joanne received her master’s degree from Case Western in Cleveland and also was a certified Cosmetologist. She and Jerry were married in 1958 and had a son, John Ross Berneche, who passed away in 1985.
Jerry preceded her in death in 2016 but Joanne continued to talk to him every time the refrigerator compressor rattled.
The family moved to their home in Columbia, Missouri, in 1966 where Joanne continued to live for 57 years.
Joanne taught at William Woods University in Fulton, Stephens College, the University of Missouri and Columbia Public Schools, where she was teaching young learners about art until she was a youthful 72 years old.
Joanne continued to produce art and was preparing for a show at the time of her death. Her talent was displayed in many art shows in the area including Central Methodist University, the Missouri State Fair where she placed in the top 50 every year, the State Historical Society of Missouri and the Columbia Art League of which she held the title of president at one time.
She and Jerry were generous to those in need and contributed their time, talent and resources to many. They both supported the arts in every form and Joanne enjoyed attending concerts and art shows with friends.
Some of the recipients of their generosity included Native American Arts & Crafts, Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri, Columbia Senior Center of Boone County, Columbia Art League, Sacred Heart Church, and the John Ross Berneche Memorial Scholarship in Theater.
Joanne was devoted to the students and families of Blue Ridge Elementary where she taught for many years. She attended special events at the school regularly and donated hundreds of books for young readers.
Joanne made everyone she met feel special. She took an interest in the children and grandchildren of friends and would remember them with small gifts or items from her eclectic home.
She was devoted to her family, neighbors and friends. Joanne had a stylish way of dressing and was never seen in public without her jewelry, matching shoes and coat. She loved holidays and decorated extensively. She loved to entertain and have lunch with the Dining Divas and Dudes.
There will be no services at this time and burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.