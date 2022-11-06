Joe F. Donaldson, III, 75 long-time MU professor and lifelong learner, passed away October 1, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. At a wake celebrating his life, his children accredited him “as aged to perfection for 75 years.” Born on September 2, 1947, and raised in Cleveland, TN., to Joseph F. (Jr.) and Dorathy Donaldson (nee Grayson), Joe was a nationally recognized researcher and educator of adult and professional education, including positions at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, The Pennsylvania State University, and, finally, at the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU).

At MU, Joe was instrumental in the development and success of the MU Statewide Cooperative EdD in Educational Leadership program and served as Chair of the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in the College of Education. He most enjoyed learning from his own students, many of whom were professional educators returning for advanced degrees.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you