Ignatius Joseph Michael Henke, 70, died February 18, 2021, in Columbia, one day after celebrating his 42nd wedding anniversary to wife Louise Finlay Henke. He passed away unexpectedly at home with his wife at his side. Also surviving are sisters: Clare Boone of Millersburg, Barb Henke-Christopher (Karl) of Columbia and Loretta Zemel of St. Louis. Joe was born in Florissant, MO on the family farm to Joseph Bernard Henke and Elizabeth Helen (Bolte) Henke. The family moved to a farm in Williamsburg, MO in 1958. Joe graduated from R-1 North Callaway High School in 1968. He completed only one year of college at NE MO State in Kirksville before being drafted by the U.S. Marine Corps. Joe served honorably from 1970 — 1972 including a combat tour in Vietnam. He remained in the Reserves until 1976. He started his civilian work life at Harbison-Walker in Fulton and later at the University of Missouri in Columbia. After 30 years working at the Mizzou Research Reactor, he retired in 2012, to a much deserved, and long desired retirement. Joe enjoyed playing mah jongg on the computer — taking great delight when he could beat the computer’s time. He had a passion for collecting colorful glass vases, plates and art objects of all shapes and sizes. Joe had the habit of stealing the attention of Louise’s toy poodle dog Sadie — putting the tiny dog on his shoulder for hours at a time, walking around the house and yard. Joe Henke was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by his family.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3rd in Columbia at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 11:00 am. Family members will attend an interment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Dr., Columbia, MO 65202-1910.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.