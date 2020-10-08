Joe Jones

Joe Jones died Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 70.

Joe was the oldest of four sisters and six brothers. He was a very hard worker with a big heart. Joe was retired from MU and had his own mowing business.

He was a devoted believer in God, a member of the Step Up Ministry and also a deacon.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Joe Jones, and mother, Bertha Mae Jones, two brothers, one sister and a stepdaughter.

He leaves behind Martha Sutton, seven grandchildren, four sisters, six brothers and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral will be held Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Step of Faith Ministries, 1414 Rangeline St., Columbia MO 65201

